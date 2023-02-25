Elton John tribute show adds stop in Penticton to Okanagan mini-tour

Photo: Contributed

Elton John fans, rejoice: "The Yellow Brick Road Experience," a premium Elton John tribute show that is touring the Okanagan this summer, has added a Penticton date.

Longtime master tribute artist Andrew Johns on the piano and his eight-piece band with a full horn section, The Jets, will hit the stage, billed as an experience of Elton John in his prime.

They will play all the hits in their original keys as performed by John, celebrating his timeless musical catalogue. Expect to hear all the hits, including “Yellow Brick Road," “Burn Down the Mission,” “Your Song,” “Crocodile Rock”, “Tiny Dancer," and many more.

Okanagan dates are as follows, including the newly announced Penticton engagement:

April 21/23 Kelowna Community Theatre, Kelowna BC (Tickets here)

April 22/23 Frank Venables Theatre, Oliver BC (Tickets here)

April 23/33 Vernon Performing Arts Centre, Vernon BC (Tickets here)

May 21 Cleland Community Theatre, Penticton BC (Tickets here)

