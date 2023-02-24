Prescribed burns near Penticton in the works, flames and smoke may be visible

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service and the Penticton Indian Band are working together to conduct to prescribed burns in the South Okanagan in the coming weeks that may be visible to surrounding communities.

Prep work will begin around Feb. 27, but the burn itself will likely not happen until after March 15, when conditions allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Two burns will take place:

Ellis Creek: An estimated 95 hectares located six kilometres east of Penticton

Penticton Creek: An estimated 51.5 hectares eight kilometres northeast of Penticton

Crews will carefully control and monitor the fires throughout the project. Smoke and flames may be visible to the surrounding areas, including Highways 97, 97C and 3A.

Excess fuel that could feed wildfires will be burned off, providing community protection from wildfires and improving the landscape.