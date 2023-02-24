'Rather unfortunate': BC Supreme Court Justice ends 3.5-year feud over unsightly property by ordering Princeton man to clean up

Photo: BC Courts file photo

A Princeton-area man whose fight over his unsightly property made it all the way to BC Supreme Court has been ordered to clean it up.

Robert John Hart has been feuding with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen about the state of his 20-acre property off Highway 5A north of Princeton since he purchased it in spring 2019.

The RDOS began receiving complaints from locals about the state of the property a few months later, that there were multiple families living in unsanitary conditions and that a "large amount of refuse" was "regularly deposited" on the property.

An RDOS enforcement officer noted a "vast" array of scrap, including many old vehicles, metal and the like.

Over the next two years, the RDOS made multiple attempts to get Hart to clean up his property under the Untidy and Unsightly Premises Regulatory Control Bylaw, and ultimately in August 2021 the board voted to take the matter to court.

In response to the court filing, Hart claimed his intention to "organize, store and sell my collection," and accused the RDOS of "financial abuse" of himself and his partner, among other objections to the RDOS' actions.

"I am truly at my wits’ end." Hart wrote in his response to the suit.

"Have RDOS provide monies to help in expediting the sorting and disposal of the collection and building of sheds, etc. Repayment may be put against my taxes. If RDOS can threaten that they will “clean up” and “remove” and “dispose” then charge this to my taxes, then why I ask can they not provide the resources to build compliant sheds to organize, store and sell my collection. Maybe build a fence and charge this to my taxes. There are more helpful ways to achieve their objective."

Justice Briana Hardwick, who presided over the trial in November 2022, sided with the RDOS in what she called the "rather unfortunate" matter, reasoning that Hart has now had 3.5 years since the dispute began to show any effort into organizing and tidying the property, but he has not.

"I accept the submission that there are some items of value on the property and that it takes some time to sort and organize them and find a petitioner. I also understand and accept that there are issues with obtaining licensing for vehicles on the property. However, there are ways that these items can be organized and sorted pending sale which would not run afoul of the [unsightly bylaw]," Hardwick wrote in her decision, published this week.

Further, she noted photos in evidence showing "significant" amounts of general garbage on the property that have clearly not been dealt with.

Hardwick ordered Hart bring his property into compliance with the relevant bylaws by Aug. 31, 2023, before the RDOS is given permission to do the cleanup themselves and charge Hart for the work.