Penticton  

'Play it Forward' to thank first responders for work during COVID-19 at free Celtic concert in Penticton

'Play it Forward' free concert

The Penticton Scottish Festival is hosting a special extra event this spring, thanking first responders for their heroic work during COVID-19.

On March 11, the festival group will he hosting a free "Play it Forward" concert at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton, featuring first-class Celtic flair.

Honoured guests will include first responders from the South Okanagan-Similkameen region's BC Ambulance service, fire departments, hospitals, RCMP detachments, Interior Health and Indigenous health departments. They will be given first priority for the free tickets.

The general community is also invited. Guests can register online and will be notified whether they get a ticket on a first-come, first-serve basis, after Feb. 28. The event is free thanks to support from Heritage Canada.

There will be a cash bar at the event and donation baskets, with all proceeds going to Honour Ranch, a retreat aimed at first responders, armed forces members, veterans and more learning to deal with operational stress injuries like anxiety, depression and PTSD.

Performing at the concert will be six-time world champion Simon Fraser University Pipe Band, the most successful pipe band outside of Britain.

Joining them will be The Malarkeys, a Celtic folk rock band that calls Kelowna home. Their music is varied and creative, from old favourites to their own originals.

Also performing will be:

  • High Water Drum Group
  • Castilla Irish Dance School
  • Emily MacDonald School of Highland Dance
  • Vale United Pipe Band

To register for tickets, and find out more, click here.

