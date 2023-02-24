Penticton's Ha Ha Ha KidzFest releases lineup of dynamic, engaging performers

Photo: Contributed Amanda Panda is one of the many dynamic kids performers coming to Penticton's Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest this summer.

Penticton's annual Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest has announced its lineup for the 2023 celebrations.

From June 8 to 10, Gyro Park will be filled with performances and activities for kids of all ages.

The arts and culture festival is volunteer organized and run. The main stage at Gyro will feature a variety of performance, and the rest of the park will be full of activity tents with hands-on activities and workshop zones to learn from performers.

Tiny Town will be an area designated specifically for festival goers aged 5 and under, and the Indigenous Village will allow children to experience specific activities brought in partnership with members of Penticton Indian Band

The whole event is themed around "Imagination in Motion."

"This year’s festival is celebrating the incredible imagination of children and giving them experiences to expand their understanding of the world of art and culture available to them.” says board chair Rachel Bland.

“The activities and performances will have kids moving and creating in ways they have never before experienced.”

Headliner performers in the bandshell are:

Will's Jams, former CBC Kids TV star

Amanda Panda, Canada's top hula-hooper

RupLoops, an interactive, live looping performance with vocals and eclectic instruments

Robin Layne, Sarah McLachlan School of Music performer and instructor

The Hockey Circus Show, a wild mix of one-of-a-kind stunts

Tickets for school groups to attend on Thursday and Friday are currently on sale with over half of the workshops already booked, so schools are encouraged to register early.

Kids who attend Thursday or Friday with their class can keep their wristbands for access on Saturday.

Public tickets go on sale April 1 through the festival website. Early bird individual tickets are only $8 each and are required for all guests ages 3 and up.

Regular price individual tickets, as of May 1, will be $9 and include access to all main stage performances throughout the day and arts and culture activities throughout the festival site.

For more information, click here.