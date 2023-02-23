New bursary for local South Okanagan-Similkameen health care students at Okanagan College aimed at retaining workers

Photo: Pixels

Health care students in the South Okanagan-Similkameen will soon have access to a newly-created bursary fund, thanks to the generosity of two local philanthropists.

Yasmin and Rick Thorpe have partnered with Penny Lane Legacy Fund to create the $50,000 fund which will provide $750-$1,750 awards to eligible students studying in the health care assistant or practical nursing programs at Okanagan College in Penticton.

“We know if we educate healthcare professionals in Penticton, there’s a good chance they’ll stay and work in the region,” says Yasmin Thorpe.

“We want to help increase the number of health care staff throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen to help ease current pressures in the system.”

Six bursaries will be available yearly, available to students who reside in Penticton, Summerland and the rest of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The Thorpes reached out to Penny Lane Legacy for help establishing the bursary, because that fund, run by Buce Hallquist and Orv Robson, has a long history of supporting the community of Summerland with similar initiatives.

“Health care is a personal issue for everyone. My wife needs medical support on a regular basis, and though we’ve received great care, we also see the strain the system is under,” says Orv Robson, chairman of the Penny Lane Legacy Fund.

"It’s important for my family and society as a whole to have a functioning health care system to care for our community's most vulnerable."

"If we don’t have practical nurses and health care assistants, then the system breaks down, and the community suffers,” added Bruce Hallquist, Penny Lane board member.

“The generosity of Yasmin and Rick Thorpe and the Penny Lane Legacy Fund will have a significant impact on the future of health care in the South Okanagan Similkameen,” says Helen Jackman, executive director of Okanagan College Foundation.

“Their leadership and investment will help address the critical staffing shortages and provide the next generation of practical nurses and health care aids with the support they need to succeed.”

The community can help build the fund so that more bursaries can be distributed to the region's next generation of frontline care professionals.