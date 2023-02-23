Popular jaw-cropping motocross show returning to Penticton Peach Fest

Photo: Penticton Peach Festival Jeff Fehr doing a trick.

The aerial, daredevil spectacle that is the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross will once again return to the Penticton Peach Festival, coming this summer.

Three of Canada's top motocross riders will perform twice daily throughout the free festival, from Aug. 9 to 11, on Lakeshore Drive.

"We look forward to Penticton every year,” Kris Garwasiuk, motocross spokesperson, said. “It is one of the biggest festivals in B.C. and we draw huge crowds for the show.”

Riders this year are Jeff Fehr from Vanderhoof, Jordan Gledhill from Winnipeg and Kelowna’s Chris Nolan. Fehr is recognized as the first Canadian to do a backflip and set a world backflip record with a jump of 108 feet.

Also, Garwalsiuk's nine-year-old son will be performing with an all-new routine.

The motocross riders will be joined by the Havoc Pro Scooter Team for even more excitement.

Peach Festival takes place Aug. 9-13, with all events free to attend. For more information, click here.