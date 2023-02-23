OK Falls man who teaches karate to youth lauded as local volunteer of the month

Photo: RDOS Kurt Goesssman volunteers his time teaching youth karate.

An Okanagan Falls man has been recognized by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen as the volunteer of the month for February.

Kurt Goessman has been volunteering at the OK Falls Community Centre since 2017, teaching the traditional Japanese martial art of Shotokan karate.

Goessman remembers learning the martial art from someone who generously donated their own time years ago, and he has decided to pay that forward by teaching children and young adults in the community.

"The RDOS has consistently supported my karate program,” said Kurt. “I value that I can just show up and teach. RDOS staff look after registration, marketing, and all the little pieces that go unnoticed.”

Goessman loves to see the karate program help shape young people into strong individuals.

"So much of the social fabric of Okanagan Falls is dependent upon volunteers. Our community relies heavily on the spirit of volunteerism," said Area “D” Director Matt Taylor.

"You are the heart of our community and we appreciate the time and good cheer that you give."