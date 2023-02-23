Penticton Sportsplex will have disrupted access for several weeks due to demolition

Photo: File photo of the Penticton Sportsplex

Demolition will begins soon on the soccer club house at the Penticton Sportsplex, which will disrupt access to the facility.

Crews will set up a fenced perimeter on Friday, with accommodation made for parents dropping their children off for daycare.

Sportsplex user groups will also be allowed access for regularly scheduled bookings.

Demolition will begin next week and last through mid-March.

Following demolition, temporary washrooms will be installed for the rest of the season for outdoor sports field users.