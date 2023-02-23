Free wildfire preparedness forum for farmers, ranchers in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Photo: Mike Biden Pile burn in the Okanagan.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting a free forum for ranchers and farmers focused on teaching methods to prepare their properties for wildfire season.

On Thursday, April 13 at RockRidge Canyon Resort and Conference Centre in Princeton, attendees will hear from BC Wildfire Service, RDOS FireSmart team members, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, among others.

“By bringing people together, we can collaborate and share experiences that will help farmers and ranchers plan for any potential emergency,” said Hayden Zahrawi, RDOS wildfire mitigation specialist.

“Some participants have already been through wildfires or evacuations, and with these discussions, we can learn from the past and be better prepared for future wildfires.”

Participants will learn how to create a farm and ranch wildfire plan, through various presentations, panels and group discussions. Lunch will be provided.

Registration closes April 6. For more information or to register, click here.