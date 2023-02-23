South Okanagan mother warning community after bizarre incident with stranger and her daughter at McDonald's

Photo: Google Street View

A South Okanagan mother is warning other local parents to be vigilant after a disturbing incident with a stranger and her child left her shaken and wondering whether it had been a kidnapping attempt.

Taylor* told Castanet that she and her children were at a Penticton McDonald's Tuesday, and the kids were enjoying the play area while she ordered food.

When Taylor arrived with the meal, she noticed another adult in the area trying to talk to her eldest daughter, commenting repeatedly on her beauty, and attempting to entice her to colour with crayons and paper she had with her.

Taylor kept an eye on the situation, and spoke up when the woman touched her daughter's hair, asking her to stop.

Taylor asked whether the woman, who she describes as 25-35 years old with a soft voice and no wrinkles with brown hair and eyes, had a child in the play area. At this point, Taylor recounts, the woman said yes and tried to claim Taylor's daughter as her own.

"I was loud and affirming as soon as the woman started to make claims about my daughter and also when she touched my daughter's hair; I loudly proclaimed it, loudly asked my daughter's confirmation, so the other parent [in the play area] was aware and witnessing what was happening," Taylor said.

Then, Taylor recalls, the woman told her daughter she would "find her no matter what it took." Taylor contacted her partner and the McDonald's manager, and told her children to gather their things. By the time a friend arrived to join Taylor and her kids, the woman had vanished.

Taylor shared her story on social media and spoke to Castanet, hoping to spread a warning.

"I wanted to share my story because I know that many parents like myself like to be on their phone or at least passively paying attention, and how subtle it can be. A lot of adults like to talk to kids, but always be on guard," Taylor said.

"[This woman] targeted one kid specifically by trying to be their friend, inviting her to colour, talking about superheroes. I was paying attention and my daughter was checking in and I was allowing the conversation to happen but as soon as she moved physically closer I told her to back off. Don't be afraid to ask 'do you have kids here' and also where they are if someone is suspicious. We have talked stranger danger often - and I’m always head counting and keeping an eye when my kids talk to strangers."

Taylor is proud of how her daughter handled the situation, looking to her mother for guidance, and said she is doing just fine, while Taylor has been left feeling shaken.

She reported the matter to police Wednesday, believing it may have been an incident of luring or even attempted kidnapping.

Cst. James Grandy of Penticton RCMP confirmed the report, and said police had taken a statement from Taylor.

"Albeit a strange encounter, it was concluded that no criminal offence had taken place. It appeared the female likely was suffering from mental health concerns," Grandy said.

Whether criminal in nature or not, Taylor just hopes her experience will remind parents as well as community members who may witness strange incidents to stay on their toes.

"It’s important to come together as a community and support one another and help each other."

Castanet agreed to use only Taylor's legal first name to shield her family's privacy