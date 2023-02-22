Okanagan College announces new spaces for students interested in early childhood education

Photo: Castanet

Okanagan College is opening new spaces for people interested in working in early childhood education at its Penticton campus, as childcare facilities in British Columbia face ongoing staffing shortages.

The Early Childhood Education Certificate program starts at OC’s Penticton campus in mid-March and runs through May 2024.

There are spaces for 24 students, adding to the more than 145 Early Childhood Education students already studying at Okanagan College in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton this year.

It is projected there will be over 12,400 job openings in B.C. for early childhood educators and assistants over the next ten years, according to the province’s Labour Market Outlook, released last week.

“Families in the Interior depend on childcare being available and that is why we are working with Okanagan College to continue to open doors for students to pursue early childhood education,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“This government is taking action on early childhood educator training. Our efforts are bearing fruit as enrolment has grown by 40 percent across British Columbia. Thanks to this program, more students will be able to study for and soon step into a career in this in-demand field that many British Columbians rely on.”

The certificate at OC has been designed to help give students a fast-track to working in childcare, according to the college. It runs from March 13, 2023, to May 3, 2024, three terms, with a break over the summer months.

The intake was made possible by one-time funding from the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“Early Childhood Educators are at the heart of childcare. Funding additional ECE spaces at Okanagan College will ensure more educators are available to provide quality care and learning opportunities to kids and families in the region. The future for these students is bright, with bursaries available to help with the costs of their studies and wage enhancements and professional development opportunities to support their careers,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care.

“It’s great to see Okanagan College making more spaces available for ECE education, which will better support families and employers in the South Okanagan region.”

Successful completion of this three-semester program satisfies the ECE Registry training requirements for a Certificate to Practice as an Early Childhood Educator (Basic).

Anyone interested in finding out more or applying to the program can visit the College’s website or contact 250-492-4305 or 1-866-510-8899 for more information.