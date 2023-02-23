Open house planned for citizens to speak to city council

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council is hosting its first open house, inviting members of the community to discuss their priorities, the utility rate review and upcoming financial plan for 2023-2027.

“Events such as this are the community’s opportunity to learn about the challenges and opportunities the city is facing and share their views before decisions are made,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“We have some very important issues to deal with this term and we encourage residents to take steps now to get involved in the future of the community in ways they may never have before - beginning with attending this council open house.”

On March 9 from 4 to 7 p.m., members of council will be on hand to discuss plans and priorities with attendees.

Council’s new priorities and the proposed 2023-2027 Financial and Corporate Business Plans are expected to be finalized and released as part of a Special Council Meeting on Feb. 28 for residents to review in advance of the open house.

RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter, fire chief Larry Watkinson and bylaw services manager Tina Mercier, and members of their teams, will be in attendance to discuss the local plans for community safety.

The draft 2023-2027 Financial Plan is available online here for review.