Okanagan Falls featured in new episode of CBC comedy program 'Still Standing'

Photo: CBC Johnny Harris in Okanagan Falls for his comedy show "Still Standing"

Okanagan Falls is the subject of Canadian comedian Johnny Harris' show 'Still Standing' this week, part of his ongoing series profiling small Canadian towns sticking it out despite the odds.

The CBC show filmed in Okanagan Falls in 2022 and today, the episode is already live on CBC Gem, and will be on local CBC airwaves at 8 p.m.

The Okanagan Falls Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a watch party at 5 p.m. open to all, with hot dogs available.

In the show, Harris speaks to locals about changing economic and agrarian conditions, challenges for the town, and hopes for the future, all with a dose of his signature small-town comedy — he takes a good-humoured crack at the "falls" part of Okanagan Falls right away.

"Just saying, if you came here specifically for falls — biggest disappointment west of Dildo," Harris jokes.

Stream the episode online for free here through CBC Gem.