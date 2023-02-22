Yard waste pickup to resume in Penticton ahead of spring

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton residents are reminded that curbside yard waste collection resumes the week of Feb. 27.

Starting that week, yard waste bins will be collected on alternating collection days with recycling.

Acceptable material for the bins are organics like plants, plants, grass and plant trimmings, leaves, pine needles and branches.

Keep kitchen scraps and food waste out, as well as plastic bags, pet waste, tissues and gardening materials.

Unlimited yard waste collection dates for the spring will be March 21-31 and April 24-28.