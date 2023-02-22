As one-year anniversary of Ukraine war approaches, Penticton volunteers rally to support refugee family with bottle drive

Photo: Castanet

As the war in Ukraine reaches a somber one-year anniversary, a local group of volunteers who dedicate their weekends to charity will be focusing on supporting a family of refugees living in the area.

Pat Wand is a familiar face at the Penticton IGA parking lot every Saturday, alongside many other dedicated volunteers, collecting bottles for donations to local charities.

Wand and the rest of the group have supported a wide range of causes over the years through her efforts, all local. Bottles from Penticton support five different charities including the local B.C. SPCA.

But this weekend, Wand and the group have decided to focus their charitable efforts on a Ukrainian refugee family of five.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, bring any returnable recycling items to the IGA parking lot to support the cause, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Returnables can also be dropped at 740 West Bench Drive.

Monetary donations will also be accepted, going right to the family. To arrange pickup of returnables, call or text Pat at 250-488-1055.

Learn more about the volunteer group's ongoing efforts in this 2022 interview:

Casey Richardson