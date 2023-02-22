Penticton Rotary Student of the Month for February is Meredith Allen

Photo: Contributed Meredith Allen, Rotary student of the month.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise has named Meredith Allen, a Grade 12 student at Penticton Secondary School, as Rotary Student of the Month for February.

Club members applaud her outstanding achievements in scholastics, music, highland dancing and above all, inspiring leadership role in pressing for local climate action.

Allen is a born and raised Pentictonite with a passion for being physically active and outside exploring nature.

Enrolled in the demanding French immersion program, she had near-perfect grades in her first semester of Grade 12. Her program explores an array of topics, including “life sciences and physics delving into the natural world and AP English reading ancient fables to life skill courses in textile studies and woodworking.”

Her English teacher Wayne Kuechle said she is the top student he has taught in his 28-year career.

"She earned 100 per cent in English Lit Studies 12 and 99 per cent in AP English Literature, the latter equivalent to an ‘A’ mark at university. Full of fun and loved by her peers, she is not only the brightest but also the nicest student I have ever taught.”

She has also excellent in French and woodworking, with her teachers in both subjects full of glowing praise.

Outside of school, Allen strives for excellence in the performing arts. Allen learned to play the double bass at age 11, long before she was big enough to carry it, and now participates in the Penticton Academy Orchestra and the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra.

She also plays piano and violin and composes her own music. Last fall she studied composition under UBC Professor Jennifer Butler in the OSYO mentorship program. Her work, ‘Cathedral of Saint Mary of Toledo’, was performed by the OSYO at their concert last fall.

Music teacher Olivia Walsh said, “Meredith is an intuitive and sensitive natural musician and composer. Her arrangements reflect her thoughtful creative process, drawing upon her travel experiences with family. Meredith is a teacher’s dream — hard working, driven and passionate," said music teacher Olivia Walsh.

She is also passionate about Scottish highland dancing, planning to study for a teaching certificate.

Allen’s most fervent passion is for climate action, kindled at age 8 when she heard a talk by the renowned environmental activist Tzeporah Berman at the Meadowlark Festival.

In Grade 10, she helped form the Sustainability Club as a forum to highlight climate change and discuss possible solutions.

“Unquestionably, our world must radically rethink our human-focused, resource-based view of nature, and implement the adaptations needed to live in harmony with nature, ” Allen said.

Her work earned her Pen High’s prestigious Jonathan Snyder Citizenship Award last year.

For relaxation, Allen enjoys reading English classics — Pride and Prejudice being a favourite — and hiking, canoeing, camping and exploring the wilderness with family. She also enjoys sewing and making her own clothes, using her creativity to customize odd fabrics and thus address environmental concerns over fabric wastage rather than supporting fast fashion.

Upon graduation, Allen plans to study economics with a minor in environmental sciences at either UBC or the University of Victoria, leading to a career as an environmental policy analyst.