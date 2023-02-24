Summerland museum shares a look back at Main Street in 1925

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

A snapshot of downtown history from the Summerland Museum & Archives Society has a look back at the Summerland's Main Street in 1925.

According to the museum, the photo looks down the then named Granville Road.

"The first building on the left is now Sass Boutique, but in 1925 was the Premier Hotel and Restaurant which was opened in 1921 by Lydia and William Johnston," the musemm wrote in their post.

"The building with the 'Drugs" sign outside is now True Grain Bakehouse, but started life as a drug store. The building was constructed around 1911 and operated as Summerland's first drugstore, owned by G.L McWilliams."

The first drugstore in Summerland was opened by Jack Logie in Lower Summerland in 1905. He went into partnership with Kenneth Hogg and purchased the Summerland drugstore business.

"During this time Logie owned both Lower Summerland and West Summerland Drugstores and called them the Summerland Drug Company. Room in this building was also rented out to A.J. Beer, who operated a shoe store. The shoe store was the headquarters for boots and shoes, trunks and bags, gloves, hosiery, ropes, tents, fancy leather goods, harnesses, and saddles."

The room was also rented to Dr. F.W. Andrew, Summerland's second medical doctor, from 1918 through to 1944.

The museum has been working on compiling old photos and stories about some of the businesses here in downtown Summerland.

As part of our BC Heritage Week celebrations, the museum will be displaying posters in the windows of some of these buildings.

"It's been such fun researching these businesses and looking through all the photos, that we wanted to share one of them with you today."

Residents and visitor should keep an eye out around town for other pictures and information popping up in the windows of some the local businesses.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.