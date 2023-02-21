Bottle drive shows local support for teen swimming star in Penticton

Photo: Hannah Rutten

Fourteen-year-old Hannah Rutten is swimming in support from the local community as the competitive swimmer collects bottles in an effort to raise funds to cover travel expenses for upcoming competitions.

“It’s crazy,” Rutten said. “I think we have close to 100 bags, and probably 20 boxes of wine and beer bottles that we’re going to take into J & C (Bottle Depot).”

Bottles aside, Rutten has also received monetary donations from the community.

"I never thought people would be so willing to just send money. It’s been amazing,” she said.

Proceeds will help cover travel expenses for Rutten, who is set to leave in eight days for Saanich on Vancouver Island, where she will compete in Provincials. After a quick trip home, Rutten will then fly to Calgary on Mar. 14 for the Westerns competition. Come July, she will be off to UBC in Vancouver for another round of Provincials, and at the end of that month, she’ll be flying to Toronto for Junior Nationals.

It’s a busy time of year for the Grade 9 Pen-Hi student, who trains seven to eight times a week for these types of events that she’s been competing in since she was eight.

“I really enjoy the environment of swimming,” she said, adding that, while she gets nervous, she loves competing.

This is Rutten’s 10th season with the KISU Swim Club, and her seventh season swimming competitively. Last year, she attended the Swim BC Prospect’s club, where Rutten said she “met a lot of incredible girls,” and has been invited back again this year.

And looking forward, Rutten hasn’t shied away from the idea of one day competing in the Olympics.

“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about,” she said. “It’s a big goal ... not for 2024, but more for 2028 or 2032.”

Rutten’s mother, Pamela, said this time of year is “always exciting.”

“It’s the high season,” she said. “(It’s) so exciting, and nerve wracking. Lots of travel ... she (Rutten) trains really hard. These are the four biggest events of her season.”

Pamela said she isn’t sure who is more nervous - herself, or Rutten, as she and other parents watch the swimmers compete.

“It’s always exciting to see the final results after all the hard work they put in after the season,” she added.

For those who would like to donate, Pamela has asked that they reach out to her through Facebook to arrange pick-up of the bottles.