Summerland asking for community input in long-term vision for rodeo grounds

Photo: Summerland Rodeo Grounds

After a successful first feedback run, the District of Summerland is hosting a second public open house for further community input on the long-term vision for the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

The district said the last round saw 56 participants attending the stakeholder workshop and open house and 436 respondents to an online survey.

The project consultants have developed two concept designs for further community input.

The community is invited to an open house on Feb. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre to view the concepts and speak with district staff and design consultants about the project.

The concepts will be posted on the project website, and an online survey will be open from Feb. 28 to March 15, which can be found here.

After input is collected, the consultants will compile the results to develop one recommended concept with associated costs. The final report will also include options and recommendations for Rodeo Grounds management and operations.

The grounds are a 74-acre special purpose park facility with two riding rings, grandstands, animal stalls, a clubhouse, a seasonal concession cook shack, a seasonal washroom building with showers and large open spaces owned by the district.

It is frequently used for equine activities, clinics and events, as well as rustic weddings, family reunions, special events and staging areas for sporting events.

The property is also the trailhead for a walking, running, mountain biking, horseback riding, dog-walking, and snowshoeing network of paths on the Trans Canada Trail and Conkle Mountain.

The expected outcomes of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds Master Plan are to:

Provide a long-term vision for this property.

Provide staff with direction on property operations and management.

Provide recommendations for operational requirements and capital investments including

costing over the next 15 years.

For more information on the project, please visit www.summerland.ca/rodeo-grounds-master-plan