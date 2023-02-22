WestJet quietly cancels promised route between Penticton, Vancouver

Photo: Contributed

WestJet has backed out of its promise for a new route between Penticton and Vancouver, which had been due to begin in February.

In August 2022, WestJet made a splashy announcement about the new route, which would have seen six weekly flights from Penticton to the main terminal at YVR.

At the time, WestJet called investment in intra-provincial routes "critical," and part of a "renewed commitment to B.C." heading out of COVID-19.

The flights should have begun Feb. 17, according to initial plans. But that date came and went without the flights materializing.

WestJet confirmed to Castanet on Tuesday that they had quietly cancelled the new route.

"We can confirm that we did make the extremely difficult decision not to move forward with our service between Penticton and Vancouver," reads an emailed statement from WestJet media relations advisor Madison Kruger.

"We sincerely apologize for the impact this may have on those guests who were looking forward to taking advantage of the route. Unfortunately, despite efforts made to support the route's viability, the route was ultimately pulled."

WestJet added that guests impacted by the decision were provided with "as much advance notice as possible" and were assisted in arranging alternative travel plans or obtaining a refund.

The airline recently announced a different new route out of Penticton, with direct flights to Edmonton, due to begin July 1.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he had confidence in WestJet's decisions, given that Pacific Coastal and Air Canada currently offer service to Vancouver out of the regional airport.

"Two airlines competing for services to Vancouver, I think we're in pretty good shape. I hear that the airport is back up to as busy as it ever was," Bloomfield said Tuesday.

"So that's good news, and having a direct flight to Edmonton, I think that makes sense. It certainly makes sense to WestJet and they know what their demands are like from from their flight booking so I'm sure it'll be a good move."