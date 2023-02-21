Oliver man in custody following armed standoff with police

Photo: Castanet

A 47-year-old man is safely in custody following an armed standoff overnight.

On Monday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m., Oliver RCMP responded to a report of domestic assault at a residence in the 5800 block of Main Street.

The victim was able to leave the residence, but the man remained inside, barricaded. He had access to firearms, and threatened to harm himself or anyone who came to the door.

The Southeast District RCMP Critical Incident Response Team and a crisis negotiator joined the efforts for several hours.

They utilized distraction devices, and through the use of those and the negotiator, were able to get the man out of the residence at 2:30 a.m.

"The investigation is ongoing and the man faces potential assault charges as well as firearms offence charges," said Oliver detachment commander Sgt. James Bayda.