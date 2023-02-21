Former owners of the Naramata Inn named in $6M lawsuit

Photo: Colley Communications The Naramata Inn as it looks today.

One former owner of the Naramata Inn is suing two others for nearly $6 million, alleging they were promised coverage for losses from its most recent sale.

A lawsuit filed in Vancouver on Feb. 14 alleges that defendants Keith Leach and Hugh Rennie, former owners of the company that owned the now-Naramata Inn at 3635 1st Street in Naramata, owe the owner who stepped in after them compensation for their losses during the sale.

The suit claims that Abbotsford Concrete Products Ltd (ACP), now known legally as 1146492 B.C. Ltd., provided financial help to renovate the hotel "based on the defendant's guarantee that the plaintiff would not suffer any monetary loss."

In December 2001, ACP purchased the inn to provide long-term financing, and the suit claims an indemnity agreement was signed that made Leach and Rennie liable for any monetary losses ACP accrued in relation to financing and operating the inn.

At the time, ACP's cash investment was $2.4 million. Leach and Rennie, according to the lawsuit's recounting of the indemnity agreement, would be liable for any losses on a 66.67 per cent and 33.33 per cent basis, respectively.

According to the suit, following the 2001 agreement, ACP provided cash transfers to the hotel, paid expenses and staff, covered insurance, and more.

The inn was sold on February 21, 2020. Proceeds from the sale were reported as $1.8 million.

The suit claims that since those proceeds are less than what ACP had put into the inn, they are owed money from Leach and Rennie.

As calculated in the lawsuit, taking into account interest, Leach is being sued for $3.96 million and Rennie is being sued for $1.98 million, as per their two-thirds, one-third split.

A lawyer for the plaintiff reached by phone said she could not comment on behalf of her client. Leach and Rennie were not immediately available for comment.

None of the claims have yet been decided on in court.