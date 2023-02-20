Okanagan Valley Throwdown to showcase region's fittest competitors in Penticton

Photo: Okanagan Valley Throwdown

The ultimate fitness showdown of the Okanagan Valley is coming to Penticton in just a few weeks, featuring competitors vying for excellence in a CrossFit-style event.

The 10th annual Okanagan Valley Throwdown takes place March 18 and 19 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Center.

More than 200 athletes aged 14 to 70 will compete in the challenging physical endeavour, coming from all around the Okanagan region.

Participants compete as individuals or in trios, tackling five events designed to test agility, strength, endurance and overall fitness.

"We are proud of the growth and success of this competition, and we are excited to showcase the fittest athletes in the Okanagan Valley while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in our community," reads a statement from the organizers.

This year, the competition will include a Vendor Village featuring many local businesses. On Sunday, the Vendor Village will expand further and become the first Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo, showcasing local groups such as roller derby and dragon boat racing.

It is an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about and engage with different sport groups and organizations.

Local CrossFit gyms Beach City CrossFit, CrossFit Penticton, CrossFit Okanagan, and CrossFit West Kelowna partner with organizers, as well as send competitors and members to volunteer as officials. The energy and vibe of the competition are fun, inclusive, and encouraging, making it an event suitable for everyone to come and watch.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. both days, and spectators are encouraged to join. For more information, click here.