Plenty of winter fun still to be had in Penticton

Photo: Nickel Plate Nordic Centre

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

There is no such thing as winter lull in Penticton, with many exciting events on the docket in the coming weeks.

Explore the many global cultures that form a mosaic in the community at the 10th annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival, hosted by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services.

On Feb. 25, join the SOICS team at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for the immersive, exciting experience with more than 35 countries represented.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., browse through the booths representing local businesses, learn about immigrant success stories, watch multicultural performances and taste international cuisines. And best of all, admission is free.

The OneWorld Festival is thrilled to be back in person, after COVID-19 forced virtual operations. Check out their 2022 virtual festival online here.

Looking for something outdoors-y? Hoodoo Adventures is offering a snowshoe tour with three-course fireside dinner on Feb. 25.

It is a feature event for February only, so this will be the last chance this year to take part in the unique experience.

A shuttle departs from Hoodoo Adventures in Penticton at 3 p.m., taking guests up to the trailhead for a snowshoe tour, ending in dinner, drinks and a bonfire.

The mouthwatering menu features a starter, main and desert, with vegetarian and vegan options available. Watch a sneak peek video of what the experience has been like in past years online here.

Later in the month, get excited for one of the most Canadian winter pastimes: Curling.

From Feb. 28 through March 4, the Penticton Curling Club is hosting the AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championships.

The prestigious tournament is hosted in a different British Columbia community every year, featuring squads from around the province competing for the right to represent BC at the National Mixed Curling Championships in November.

It's an incredible display of provincial curling talent, and it all takes place in Peach City.

“The South Okanagan will put on a great show,” said Lindsay Shannon, Curl BC administrative manager, when Penticton was picked as host.

“Not only for the curlers and their families, but also for fans from across BC who visit or watch through our livestreaming services. I’m confident this will be an event remembered for years to come.”

On March 12, another exciting athletic event will take place in the Penticton area. Nickel Plate Nordic Centre will host the final iteration of the Teck Okanagan Cup regional nordic ski series this winter.

Skiers from all around the province will gather at Nickel Plate to tackle a challenging and fun course in freestyle format, with categories for all ages and skill levels.

The 2022 event saw a beautiful blue sky day, and Nickel Plate encourages anyone interested to join them for the unique event.

"If it’s anything like last year’s race day we’re in for a treat! Come up with your friends and enjoy a day of racing, sunshine, and incredible conditions."

Registration is open until March 8 for anyone interested in participating. For more information, click here.

This is just a taste of what Penticton has to offer. For more options, check out Visit Penticton online here.