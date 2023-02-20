Local referee advises Hockey Canada on diversity and inclusivity

Photo: Darrien McWatters Darrien McWatters has been a hockey player, coach and official and is now advising Hockey Canada on diversity and inclusivity.

Darrien McWatters has played, coached and officiated hockey most of her life, but this might be one of her most important roles.

The Summerland woman, who transitioned about five years ago, has been tapped to unofficially advise Hockey Canada on diversity and inclusivity.

McWatters was featured in a Pride Month article on the Hockey Canada website last June. That led to a conversation with the newly appointed director of sport safety.

“(I said) I don’t know what’s in the works but whatever potentially comes up I want to be involved,” she explains.

A full-time director of gender expression and diversity was hired last fall by Hockey Canada. That person reached out to McWatters to get her input on new policies and procedures.

At the same time, she was appointed to a six-member Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Workgroup with BC Hockey. She feels it's important to use her profile in the game to show that hockey is inclusive.

“There may be a kid or a parent or somebody in the stands or on the bench or the ice that says hey, I identify with them. If they’re staying with this game and they love it, then I should be able to stay with this game. I should be able to be who I am,” says McWatters.

The second virtual meeting of the workgroup is this week.

McWatters says some of the first changes will be in the upcoming seasons for BC Hockey.

“What’s our common bond? We love hockey and we just want to play hockey. So, how do we make it more inclusive?”

She says the registration guidelines will allow players to choose the league they most identify with. There will also be a new, more inclusive, dressing room policy.

Players on mixed teams will be encouraged to come to the rink with their base layer on so that they can be in the same dressing room together while they’re getting geared up.

She points out that while Hockey Canada registration has flatlined overall, the female game is growing by 25 % a year. That means the mixed or male side of the game is dropping off. Why that is happening is part of what the new director of gender expression and diversity will be investigating.

McWatters adds that she’s so much happier knowing she will be part of the hockey world for decades to come. Her two sons, aged 19 and 22, are also excited for her.

“When I transitioned to the authentic person that I am I didn’t think that … In a way, I didn’t think that hockey was going to come back to me. When I started playing hockey three-and-a-half years ago in a female league and as a female I was just overjoyed how accepting it was, how much of the community I was and that my two worlds came together again.”

However, there is still a long way to go to ensure everyone feels accepted and represented.

“We’re playing the long game. We’re not on this workgroup to make recommendations for July and that’s it. We’re on this workgroup for basically years.

“It’s about evolving. As culture evolves, as our game evolves. It’s about people staying with the game, having fun with the game and growing with the game.”

Darrien McWatters is the director of transgender community involvement with Kelowna Pride. She is also the operations manager of TIME Family of Wines. Her late father, Harry McWatters, is considered one of the founders of BC's modern wine industry.