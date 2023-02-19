'Bursting at the seams': Summerland rescue full of cats and kitties that need loving homes

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has so many incredible cats and kittens waiting for their forever homes.

"We don't want to be bursting at the seams much longer so we are looking for those forever families who just need that perfect companion," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

"We have everybody from super shy cats to really outgoing little kittens and bonded best friends."

The rescue is hoping to get ahead of its first wave of kitten season when pregnant moms and litters of kittens will need medical support and fostering.

"More space is always needed. We can't continue to help out the wonderful cats who need us without adopting out the wonderful friends we have waiting," Byer added.

If you're interested in learning about any of the other cats up for adoption, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected] or check out their website here.