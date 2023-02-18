Long-time supporter of OSNS donates $2,500

Photo: Contributed From left: Larry Jr. Pidperyhora (General Manager), Tyler Pidperyhora (Internet Director), Manisha Willms (OSNS Executive Director) and Larry Pidperyhora (Dealer Principal)

The Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society has been given a very welcome donation from a long-time supporter of their organization.

Penticton Toyota donated $2,500 to OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, aiding pediatric rehabilitation services this week.

“We have a growing number of children and youth who require support for skills like walking, communicating and managing their emotions and behaviours.” Manisha Willms, Executive Director of OSNS said in a press release.

“The generosity of businesses in our community helps us do this important work."

Along with regular donations, Penticton Toyota recently provided the Centre with a RAV4 through the Toyota Cars for Good program. This vehicle is an important resource in extending home visit services to communities all over the South Okanagan, including Princeton.

To learn more about OSNS, visit their website at www.osns.org