Unionized Telus workers hold 'practice picket' to get company back to the bargaining table

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton TELUS employees held a practcie pickets on Saturday alongside their families and supporters.

"We don't want to cause any disruptions. We don't want any work stoppages. We just want to be able to continue bargaining."

A group of Telus employees, who are members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) and their families were outside the Telus building at 188 Calgary Avenue on Saturday running a “practice picket”, trying to get the attention of the company to come back to the bargaining table.

"We've been bargaining with Telus for about 15 months and we've kind of hit a bit of a stalemate here, where Telus has given us their final offer and have walked away from the bargaining table," Marcus Linden, picket captain for the Penticton group said. "We're trying to encourage them to come back."

Local 1944 is campaigning across the country throughout February with practice pickets after rejecting the company's latest offer on Jan. 30.

"We would just like to see something to reflect the large profits that Telus has been making. We want to basically share it amongst everyone. Things are also more difficult for the general public as well, with the rise of inflation and the cost of food and everything else going up. We want to be able to support our families properly as well," Linden added.

One of the spouses of the Telus employees said that this is not only affecting the workers, but families as well, which is why partners and their children all showed up to picket too.

"We just want to have a fair agreement, we want to be compensated for the record profits that Telus has made off of all of our hard work," Linden said.

"We're hoping that we do get some public support and like I said, we don't want to work stoppage, we just want awareness and to have some support to see if we can get that fair contract."

Local 1944 has started a “Telus, How You’ve Changed” campaign, sharing employee testimonies on their treatment on Youtube.