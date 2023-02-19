Fifth annual BC Wine Industry Insight Conference to be held in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Penticton will host the fifth annual BC Wine Industry Insight Conference next month.

The event is conducted by Wine Growers British Columbia in partnership with British Columbia Grapegrowers’ Association, British Columbia Wine Grape Council and British Columbia Wine Authority.

The one-day event will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre. The theme of this year’s event is “Forward Momentum in the BC Wine Industry” and will feature a lineup of speakers, presentations and workshops on vital topics of interest encompassing all aspects of the provincial wine industry.

“Wine Growers BC is pleased to once again collaborate with industry association partners to provide a forum where industry can gather as a community to network and discuss important topics and issues, as well as learn new tools and techniques relevant to the success of their business,” Wine Growers BC president and CEO Miles Prodan said in a press release.

This year’s conference will feature a new breakout session format that will focus on marketing and sales, business and leadership, and viticulture and oenology.

Attendees will be invited to network and raise a glass of B.C. wine at a social following the conference.

“We look forward to delivering an exciting agenda designed to bring industry together and strengthen our common goal of the long-term success of 100% B.C. wine,” Prodan said.