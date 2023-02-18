Time Winery rebranding restaurant space in downtown Penticton

Photo: Time Winery Artist rendering of the OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar in Penticton, which is scheduled to open in Spring 2023

Time Winery has announced big plans for its tasting room and winery space in downtown Penticton, with a brand new look for the space scheduled to open this spring.

OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar will take over the revitalized historic theatre space at Time, moving over their tasting into a renovated private room in the building. The same wine portfolio will be with the new space.

"The refined atmosphere that marries the echo of a historic theatre with the modern touches of gold and warm wood will allow diners to feel comfortable while enjoying an inspired dining experience," the winery wrote in a social media post.

"A big part of OROLO’s ethos is the commitment to supporting local farmers, producers, and purveyors, as well as a focus on top quality dry-aged steak offerings."

Time said their space at 361 Martin Street will be completely reimagined on the interior.

More sneak previews will be posted on their social media as OROLO gets closer to opening day.