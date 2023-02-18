'It's time to walk away': Oliver council backs off Station Street Project after cost projections rise

Photo: Contributed Mock-up potential design for Station Street

Growing costs for the Town of Oliver's community plaza vision have pushed council to set down the revitalization plans — for now.

In an update from TRUE Consulting on Monday, spokesperson Steve Underwood said the Station Street Plaza project has been split into two different contracts, with a combined budget of $1.43 million.

"What we're looking at here now is a conversation about whether or not we're gonna find the additional budget to work with this," he said. "We're confident that we can negotiate some savings if we do the project."

The Town of Oliver had previously awarded engineering portions of the project to H&M Excavating Ltd.

The project focuses on building a new public plaza and community hub at the old RV campground between the river and Station Street. The vision is to create a community outdoor plaza and pavilion space to host events and programs, with spots for retail or incubator spaces.

Coun. David Mattes said the town's portion toward this project has continued growing, and is getting out of reach to afford.

"This project started with $600,000 from the federal government and $200,000 from the town. It then went to $600,000 from the federal government and council up their ante to $400,000. We are now at a point where we still only have $600,000 from the federal government and we are being asked for $900,000 or very close to 900,000 to make up the difference," he said.

"I think we need to go back and relook at what are we doing down on Station Street."

Mattes said that council should look at this at another time.

"But it's time to walk away. It's time to take our lumps and say we made a mistake. Prices have gone through the roof in the meantime, we will revisit this another day. "

Council was unanimous in rejecting all tenders and regrouping with a committee of the whole meeting to discuss the project in more detail.

"I'm off the bandwagon on this one. It's just too expensive and an extra even $330,000-$400,000, that is a lot of money for the Town of Oliver and we got a lot of needs that we need to take care of as well," Mayor Martin Johansen said.

The federal grant funding awarded to the town for the project is available for use until the end of 2023.