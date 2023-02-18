Discovery House's "Soup is Good Food" fundraiser provides much needed support for subsidizing drug and alcohol recovery beds

Casey Richardson

Penticton’s toastiest fundraiser has returned.

Discovery House’s annual "Soup Is Good Food" fundraiser begins next Friday, with orders already opening up for those ready to pick their lunch.

“This fundraiser started out really as a way to say thank you to some of our supporters that aren't necessarily blessed with huge incomes, but they still support the house. So we wanted to make a lunch that was fairly inexpensive, and just have a community-based event,” Discovery House Executive Director Jerome Abraham shared.

“It’s also something that our guys that have a food, garden and nutrition program can showcase some of the skills that they've learned.”

Funds raised support subsidizing drug and alcohol recovery beds for the men at Discovery House, which is always in need of support since the program subsidizes approximately 75 per cent of the cost for clients to go through the intensive treatment program.

“The funds are very important, because this year, we've had a real downturn in the amount of donations, we've had more donations, just smaller donations. The community is always super supportive.”

One community member dedicated to showing his support started the fundraiser with a $500 donation.

Darrell Richards, owner of Sinister Speed Co., tried to get featured on the Dream Choppers TV show and then donate his win to Penticton's Discovery House in 2020.

Though he was unsuccessful in that run, Richards went ahead to support the resource recovery program in other ways, creating a custom t-shirt where $5 from every sale would go back to Discovery House.

“I've got a bit of an attachment to Discovery House, not me personally. But I do have a couple of friends that have gone through the house,” Richards said. “They just raved about how good it was. So that was kind of when I decided to get involved.”

Abraham said Discovery House has seen a pullback in grant funding that they used to rely on, whether it’s either no longer available or it's been postponed.

“I think it's important for the public to also know that it's not just a bunch of government grants that run Discovery House, they have to work extremely hard to raise their own funds, through donations through programs like this one,” Richards said.

Continuing to give to Discovery House allows their clients, such as Sheldon Evans, who's now been in the program for 75 days, a new chance.

With over 20 years of addiction, Evans said the six recovery programs he’s tried across BC before are nothing compared to what's been given to him at Discovery House.

“I've never done the 12 steps before…I wanted to give this one a go,” he said. “'I've never been to a recovery center that's so community involved. Usually recovery centers, they have a stigma against the community or the community has a stigma against them. This one is, I guess you could say, intertwined with the community.”

What interested Evans was the fellowship, independent living houses after going through the program and alumni groups that keep everyone connected.

Abraham has continually spoken about the importance of connection and integration within the community as being a vital part of recovery.

“It's really making an impact and I think it's the community, the fellowship just all of it, the program is unbelievable. I'm very fortunate to be involved with it, for sure,” Evans said. “The people that want the recovery, they're not going anywhere for a long time because it sets you up in the community.”

Evans is working through recovery with 13 others currently, who all provide support to one another.

“We are brought together and we're all going for the same goal. So it's like a family. A family that some of us don't have. It's great to have brothers.”

Orchard House will be the pickup point for Discovery House’s annual Soup Is Good Food fundraiser.

Continue to support Discovery House throughout the fives weeks of their fundraiser, starting Feb. 24 and running for four subsequent Fridays.

Orders include a homemade soup, fresh Cobs bun & a McCafe coffee for $8.

Bulk deals include three soups for $22, six soups for $42 and 10 soups for $66. All proceeds from the fundraiser go toward Discovery House's efforts to help men suffering from substance addiction in the community.

Orders must be in by the Wednesday before for pick-up or delivery at the Orchard House located at 157 Orchard Avenue.

For more information, visit the website here.