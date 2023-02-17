Local photographer captures timelapse of aurora borealis travelling over Osoyoos

Contributed Greg Reely

An Osoyoos photographer who's well known for his late-night shoots of stars and the northern lights caught a spectacular display on Tuesday night.

Greg Reely's interest in catching astronomical observations has grown over the years, keeping him up into the early morning hours to get his perfect shot.

On Tuesday, Reely said he was out from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. He shared his photos and timelapse on social media.

"You could see some of the colours with your naked eyes, which is very rare here. The camera still picks up much more than you can see."

Castanet also received multiple photos of the aurora borealis on full display over Okanagan Lake up and down the valley, which can be seen here.

Find more of Reely's photography on his Facebook page or Instagram.