Criminals' bail locations sometimes 'frustrating,' but not for Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to dispute

Photo: The Canadian Press

Where judges allow high-risk offenders on bail is not the purview of small local governments, according to a recent vote by the Regional District of South Okanagan Similkameen board that shot down one director's proposal to voice concerns.

Director Matt Taylor, representing RDOS Area D, proposed a motion at Thursday's meeting that the board should send a letter expressing concern regarding the release of high-risk individuals into small communities that lack local police detachments.

The proposal followed recent news that a convicted high-volume drug dealer from the Lower Mainland had been released pending his appeal, due to spend the interim time with his mother in Okanagan Falls.

Taylor did not specify where or to whom he wanted the letter sent, but staff suggested the Ministry of Health and Safety might be appropriate.

"My desire is for a sentencing judge to be cognizant of the communities he is sending somebody to. He approved someone to bail in Okanagan Falls," Taylor said.

"I'd like to speak to him about that."

Taylor's fellow board members were skeptical that getting involved would be appropriate, or would do any good, though some directors from small communities also without on-site police support commiserated.

"We've had our fair share of these sort of situations," said director Subrina Monteith, Area I Kaleden/Skaha West/Apex.

"From my research, typically, individuals are released to where they have support. So when they're out they have that support, whether that be family or friends. So if it happens to be in a rural community, it just happens to be where it is. So I understand the frustration completely and it is challenging, but I don't know if our voices would go far on that."

Director James Miller, Penticton councillor, noted that when individuals accused of or convicted of crimes are released on bail into the community, someone is deemed legally responsible for them. In the case of the Okanagan Falls individual, it is his mother.

"It's not like the old Western movies where they bring in a briefcase of $10,000 [for bail] and hand it over and they could potentially lose that, but they do have a strong set of conditions which they are following," Miller said.

Director Brian Mason, Area E Naramata, said he shared the frustration as a more rural community but noted that in many cases, people out on bail have not yet been convicted.

"They're innocent until they're proven guilty," Mason said.

"And to start placing restrictions on where they can go and where they can live ... it's just too far for me."

The motion was defeated.