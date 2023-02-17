Keremeos RCMP investigate spree of catalytic converter thefts, searching for suspected vehicle involved

Photo: RCMP

The Keremeos RCMP suspects a unique vehicle is associated with a recent spree of catalytic converter thefts in the village.

Police said they received reports on Feb. 6 and 7 that the occupants of a metallic blue, newer model BMW sedan were responsible for two separate catalytic converter thefts. CCTV captured three persons in the vehicle.

“This vehicle will stand out,” Cst Dayne Lyons, South Okanagan RCMP Media Relations Officer said in a press release.

“We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police. We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated!”

Police have included a photo of a metallic blue BMW sedan and the suspect associated with the car.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person in the photo is urged to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 and quote file number 2023-130.