Okanagan Falls still awaiting provincial approval for next phase of long-awaited journey to become a municipality

Photo: Off Track Travel

There is still no firm commitment from provincial powers-that-be regarding a long-awaited incorporation study for the community of Okanagan Falls, hoping to become its own municipality.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board voted in November to move forward with the next phase of an incorporation study for Electoral Area D, which encompasses Okanagan Falls. An $80,000 preliminary study funded by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and overseen by an RDOS-appointed committee had shown significant local interest in the new municipality.

At Thursday's RDOS board meeting, chair Mark Pendergraft provided an update on the process, which will require another injection of cash from the province and approval to conduct the next study.

He said staff at the provincial level are working on funding to allow the study to progress.

"It has not been approved yet by the Minister. So there's no firm commitments," Pendergraft said.

"But it's looking very promising that there will be some funding coming forward for that. And I believe that announcement would be probably near the end of March if I'm not mistaken."

A slight snag may come in the form of the proposed municipal boundaries that the RDOS put forward.

"There was a little bit of concern with the size of our recommendation to the province," Pendergraft explained.

"So just a bit of a heads up that we will probably need to look at that again."

Pendergraft said discussions between the RDOS and provincial staff will be ongoing.