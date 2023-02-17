Interior Health warns of dangerous drug supply in Penticton

Photo: Interior Health Authority

A drug alert has been issued by Interior Health in Penticton after street substances tested positive for high concentrations of fentanyl, fentanyl analogue and benzodiazepine.

IH issued a statement Friday warning that drugs in multiple shades of red and beige chunks sold as "down" have a heightened risk of opioid overdose.

The alert warns that the substances are also being sold as "dope" or "fentanyl," but they contain drugs that could be up to two times as strong as fentanyl.

There is a high risk of amnesia, sleepiness, nodding out for a long time, and overdoses that may not respond to naloxone.

The alert adds that smoking is not safer than injecting.

The alert is in effect until Feb. 24.

For more information on this alert and to find resources for drug checking and naloxone use, click here.