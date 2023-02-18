Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce looking for brand new slate of board members

Photo: Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is encouraging all members interested in shaping the local business community to run for election to the board.

The 2023 election is coming up, for a two-year term. All Chamber members are eligible to submit their names.

"Participation on the board is a great way to make a positive difference for our members and businesses throughout Penticton and beyond," said Jonathan McGraw, Chamber president, in a press release.

The Chamber is looking for leaders from a variety of business sectors, everything from finances to tourism, to marketing and human resources, to construction and entrepreneurship.

Experience in policy, governance and communications are also a plus.

“We love creating events that recognize, inform, educate, and connect people and businesses together,” commented Michael Magnusson, executive director.

"I’ve also had the experience of sitting on the Chamber’s board in the past, and I can tell you that you really become bigger than whatever your daily role is at work, because the group around that table are all working together to make all businesses more successful, which we know then raises the quality of life for everyone in our community.”

Nominations close on Wednesday, Feb. 22, which will be followed by a virtual meet and greet of the nominees. Online voting will take place from March 2-14, with the successful nominees announced at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

For more information on the available board seats and their responsibilities, and the Chamber of Commerce in general, click here.