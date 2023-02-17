Province announces $800K for Summerland 'food hub,' supporting regional food security and local businesses

Photo: Shutterstock

The provincial government announced Friday it will develop a new food hub in Summerland, part of an ongoing initiative aimed at increasing regional food security while supporting local businesses.

The BC Food Network will open a location in partnership with the District of Summerland and Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen, with the province providing $800,000 over two years.

Called the Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub, the Summerland location will be the thirteenth such facility in British Columbia.

The hubs provide commercial shared food-processing spaces tailored to the unique region, aiming to help increase the volume of food grown and processed locally.

"[This expansion] will bring new opportunities to local farms and businesses that will help them increase their production, sales and market presence,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food, in a news release issued Friday.

“Summerland is known for its amazing fruit, like cherries, strawberries and peaches, and the food hub will enable entrepreneurs in the area to use those locally grown ingredients to create products to share with British Columbians.”

Thomas Tumbach, owner of LocalMotive Organic Delivery and Low Waste Market, is excited to hear the news.

"At LocalMotive, we would be interested in the use of a value-added processing line for various products like preserved fruits, jams, syrups, salsas and pickled vegetables, which would primarily be made from ingredients from our farm and neighbouring farmers in the area."

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes is equally thrilled, calling the hub a "natural fit" for the district.

"It has been a strategic priority of successive councils as it will provide farmers in Summerland and throughout the Okanagan a tremendous resource to diversify their operations and identify new revenue streams," Holmes explained.

"I am truly excited to see the Province provide this commitment and support the project. We will continue to work with our partners to seek additional grant funds to see the vision become a reality.”

To date, the B.C. government has invested $13.6 million in the BC Food Hub network.