Penticton wins $500K grant towards lake-to-lake bike route

Photo: Chelsea Powrie File photo of a completed portion of Penticton's lake-to-lake cycling lane

The City of Penticton has received word its latest application for funding for the lake-to-lake bike lane has been successful.

The B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant has awarded $500,000 towards the project.

"We’re very pleased with the success we’ve had in earning grants for this project and look forward to seeing work begin on this next section,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

To date, the municipality has received $3.45 million in outside funding through the provincial and federal governments. The project is estimated to cost $8 million overall.

This latest cash will be allotted for work on the route between Kinney Avenue, and South Main Street. Work is anticipated to begin this summer.

As applicable grants become available, city staff continue to apply.