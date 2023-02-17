208953
208494
Penticton  

Penticton wins $500K grant towards lake-to-lake bike route

$500K for city bike lane

- | Story: 412077

The City of Penticton has received word its latest application for funding for the lake-to-lake bike lane has been successful.

The B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant has awarded $500,000 towards the project.

"We’re very pleased with the success we’ve had in earning grants for this project and look forward to seeing work begin on this next section,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

To date, the municipality has received $3.45 million in outside funding through the provincial and federal governments. The project is estimated to cost $8 million overall.

This latest cash will be allotted for work on the route between Kinney Avenue, and South Main Street. Work is anticipated to begin this summer.

As applicable grants become available, city staff continue to apply.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
205703


Real Estate
4823321
450 yates road
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$850,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


205941


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Timothy
Timothy Penticton SPCA >


207735


TheTango.net
Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Taylor Swift makes Forbes' highest-earning

Music | February 14, 2023

Cooking... hacks?

Must Watch | February 17, 2023

Friday Fails- February 17, 2023

Galleries | February 17, 2023

Harrison Ford addresses fan theories

Showbiz | February 17, 2023

Pool gets a refresh

Must Watch | February 17, 2023
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205427