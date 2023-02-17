Penticton-area man with lengthy criminal history facing up to three years in jail for Taser bust

Photo: Castanet

A Penticton-area man caught with illegal imported Taser-style weapons could see up to three years behind bars, if Crown prosecution gets its way.

James A.J. Cousineau is in his early 40s and has had over 31 convictions in his adult life.

"Mr. Cousineau's criminal record indicates protracted periods of criminal behaviour, that have included violence, drug trafficking and weapons possession previously," Penticton provincial court heard Friday.

Cousineau entered a guilty plea to knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon.

Court heard that on three occasions in late December 2021 and January 2022, Taser-style weapons concealed in packages were detected by border security in Toronto. The packages were addressed to Cousineau in Naramata and had been imported from outside the country.

Police put an alarm on one package, and when it was opened, executed a search warrant.

During the search, his girlfriend at one point said the Taser-style device was ordered as "a joke," and Cousineau was heard to say "Man, this is crazy, all this for a Taser."

"Tasers are not insignificant weapons, they are not a joke, they are not a toy," Crown prosecutor Andrew Vandersluys said.

"They really ought to only be in the hands of authorized individuals, properly trained, and be used in exceptional circumstances, certainly not to be possessed by citizens, not in those circumstances."

A subsequent search of Cousineau's home found many weapons, some non-restricted and others prohibited, though Cousineau is only being sentenced at this time for possession of the Taser-style device.

The Crown is seeking three years behind bars for Cousineau, arguing that anything less "would not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offending behaviour and potential harm to the community," plus forfeiture of all firearms and weapons found at Cousineau's home.

Vandersluys did, however, note that Cousineau's decision to plead guilty reflected well, saving a lengthy trial and court resources.

Defence lawyer Cory Armor argued three years would be excessive, instead seeking a sentence of less than two years to be served conditionally in the community.

The judge granted a request to give Cousineau a little time to get his affairs in order before sentencing, which will take place at a later date.