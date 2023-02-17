Oliver RCMP still processing DNA, other evidence in hope of pinning prolific thief

Photo: Contributed

Evidence, including DNA, is still being processed by Oliver RCMP in the hope of pinning a number of recent break-and-enter incidents at local businesses on a well-known prolific offender.

Lloyd John "LJ" Baptiste, 43, was arrested in February, after a months-long rash of break-ins plagued downtown, often multiple incidents in one night.

During a presentation on 2022 crime trends Thursday, Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said RCMP suspect Baptiste is behind "40 of 45" break-and-enters over just a few months.

Baptiste's arrest in February was related to a Feb. 5 incident, and he had already been facing charges related to an Oct. 27 break-and-enter.

He has only been charged in relation to events on those two dates.

"We're going to continue working on it," Wrigglesworth said. He said there were "four or five" incidents off the top of his head that the male suspect, believed to be Baptiste, cut himself during the break-in, and DNA evidence has been collected.

"Those things aren't going to be overnight results ... The CSI, TV situation doesn't happen," Wrigglesworth explained.

"We have gotten results back from a couple scenes. And the lab has told us it's the same DNA profile from two different scenes. And we're still waiting for DNA profiles to come back from other scenes."

At that point, investigators will apply for a warrant to obtain a bodily sample from the suspect, which will then go back to the lab for comparison.

Wrigglesworth said the break-in spree has been extremely frustrating for both the community and the police, and that he has been working to assure the local business community in particular that the RCMP are working hard on the matter.

Rural Oliver Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen director Rick Knodel stated his support for the police, thanking them for their hard work and venting his own frustrations.

"Our gene pool needs a serious dose of chlorine around here ... somewhere along the line we're also going to have to remove the blindfold from Lady Justice, so she can tell the difference between the unfortunate and the vicious here. And that seems to get missed a lot."