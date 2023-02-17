Too small for growing staff: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen pondering pricey options for new headquarters

Photo: Castanet The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen building at 101 Martin Street in Penticton, which will soon be too small for its staff

Whether it's a move or a renovation, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will eventually need to do something to keep up with its growing staff, and it will come with a hefty price tag.

A new study commissioned from Colliers Strategy and Consulting outlined projected needs, and four different potential scenarios. The RDOS board heard the presentation at Thursday's meeting, sitting in the board room.

It is estimated that over the next 20 years, the number of regional district employees will grow from 76 to 115, and office space from around 14,000 square feet in the current Martin Street building to 32,000 square feet, plus open space, amenities for staff and parking.

The Colliers report outlined four options:

Renovation of the existing site, $18.2 to $19.2M Build on new, empty site, $18.2 to $19.2M Lease new existing building, estimated $2.7 M for first year of lease (including renovations), roughly $750K per year after, or purchase existing building for roughly $18M Develop joint facility with City of Penticton, $18M to $20M

The fourth option would see an expansion to the west of City Hall in Penticton, and cooperation and coordination of shared spaces like conference and meeting rooms, plus approval from the city to begin with.

The option of moving and starting fresh piqued the ears of some on the board, given the possibility of getting more bang for RDOS buck buying land outside of the City of Penticton. Colliers mentioned one site in Okanagan Falls, as an example.

But some urged caution when pondering a relocation, given that well over half of current RDOS employees that work in the office space live in Penticton.

“I would think very, very carefully about the effects on operational situations before making a decision about relocating, I think that is just going to have a very big effect on any future decision,” Dir. Julius Bloomfield, mayor of Penticton, cautioned.

"It's hard enough to recruit now, then what's it going to be like trying to recruit, where you're asking people to commute half an hour to get to work and back?"

Others pointed out that Okanagan Falls is a short drive from Penticton, as well as being a cheaper place to live in and of itself.

Dir. Spencer Coyne, Princeton mayor, threw in his hope that economy of scale would be considered in any future designs.

"It's a lot cheaper to build up than it is to build out these days," he noted.

Dir. Riley Gettens, Area F, asked what next steps are with the process.

"Well, any sort of future movement on this would require public assent, and it is very difficult to get public assent to build office buildings," said CAO Bill Newell.

"So if we're looking at $20 to 25 million, in present dollars down the road, I think this is a long term plan, like long, long term plan. And we just adapt in the meantime."