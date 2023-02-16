Husky gas stations in Penticton to rebrand as Co-ops

Photo: Contributed

Three Husky gas stations in Penticton will be rebranded as Otter Co-op stations in the coming weeks.

The stations located at 2302 Skaha Lake Road, 1436 Fairview Road and 975 Westminster Avenue will all be converted. Otter Co-op already operates a station next to Cherry Lane Mall, and the Angry Otter Liquor Store in Summerland.

The local move is part of a larger acquisition of Husky retail fuel stations from Cenovus Energy Inc. announced in 2022, 181 in total.

Once the stations are rebranded, they will both sell and accept Otter Co-op memberships, available for a $10 fee, to share in the profits of local Co-ops.

Customers will also be able to partake in a "Hello Penticton" promotion, already underway, with weekly prize draws, giveaways and more.