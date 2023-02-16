Oliver council pondering four-day work week for Municipal Hall

Photo: Castanet

Oliver town council has decided it needs a little more time to decide on a staff proposal to try out a four day work week at Municipal Hall.

The proposed work hours, which would last for a six-month trial, are Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and to have the offices open to the public these work days from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The current work hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but the offices are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Monday's council meeting, council was hesitant to pull the trigger on the pilot project right away.

“It sounds like an interesting idea with with the work place. challenges that we have today staff retention is a huge thing,” Mayor Martin Johansen said.

“Knowing that it costs around $40,000 minimum to replace an employee, having the ability to use something like that for staff retention is is I think our idea worth exploring, but it definitely would want to have some feedback. From some municipalities that have the program and how it's worked.”

Merritt City Hall implemented a similar program shortly after the election this past fall. They are closed Mondays, and are open until 5:45 p.m. on other days.

Council heard that municipal staff in Merritt have had a mixed response so far, with some preferring not to work so late, or preferring to take the Friday rather than the Monday off.

“I would certainly like more information on other programs as well, other possibilities,” said Coun. Terry Schafer.

“Personally, I'd like the mayor to reach out to the mayor of Merritt, to find from a council perspective, how it's working for them. I know that we have a staff perspective, but I'd like the council perspective.”

Others at the table agreed, and council voted to defer the matter to a later meeting, pending more information.