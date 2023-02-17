Okanagan mom puts together list of Family Day events valley-wide

Photo: Raquel Meriam

A Penticton mom whose mission is discovering and sharing family activities in the Okanagan has put together a list of Family Day events and activities everywhere from Enderby down to Osoyoos.

Raquel Meriam started Okanagan Family Fun, her website, after struggling with postpartum depression following the birth of her first daughter, and finding it difficult to motivate herself to get out of the house and try new activities.

After the birth of her second daughter, Meriam's husband took some time off work and took over finding activities to do with the family. Meriam realized there should be a tool for parents in the Okanagan to find things to do with their families, and Okanagan Family Fun aws born.

"It's an online resource created to help parents, grandparents or caregivers easily find activities and things to do with kids year-round. Everything from drop-in programs to birthday party venues, to camps and upcoming events are listed on the website," Meriam explained.

Ahead of Family Day, she decided to go hunting for activities all around the Okanagan Valley to share.

“I love seeking out new activities online to share with my followers. Some businesses struggle with the promotion of their events and activities, while families would love to know this information," Meriam said.

Meriam's Family Day 2023 list is available online here.