Mostly downward trends: South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP discuss overall crime stats from 2022

Photo: Castanet Penticton RCMP detachment on Main Street.

Detachment commanders from throughout the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP attended Thursday's Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board meeting to provide a snapshot of crime trends over the past year, and to share priorities moving forward.

PENTICTON

Overall, the RCMP is pleased by the downward trend of crime in Penticton. In 2021, there were 17,305 calls for service, and in 2022, 16,756.

Violent crime in total rose from 980 to 1,013 calls for service, and property crime in total went down from 4,409 to 4,197 calls.

“Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substance calls fare down from 852 in 2021 to 2022, 712. So, there's a lot of good things happening in that, not to say that they won't go up or not to say there won’t be some factors that will influence this as time goes on, but we are on a positive trend,” said Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuk, who attended the meeting on behalf of the Penticton detachment in place of Supt. Brian Hunter.

He speculated that some of the downward trends are attributable to lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Now that things are open, I think there's some influence there to suggest that people are going back to work and earning money rather than having to resort to to criminal behaviour.”

He also praised Supt. Hunter’s leadership of the regional detachment overall.

“I’ve been here five years and it’s never been this good, with regards to our personnel, our morale, and our level of service,” Vatamaniuk said.

“If you have a happy motivated employees, happy motivated members, that then cascades into the community and our level of services is greatly enhanced.”

SUMMERLAND

In Summerland, call volume went down year over year from 3,086 in 2021 to 2,558 in 2022. Sgt. Dave Preston said that looking back since 2016, the average has been around 3,000.

The highest volume of calls are traffic related.

Violent crime calls in total went down from 184 to 130, and property crime in total went down from 463 to 394.

But calls for the specific crime of mischief to property rose from 134 to 147, though Preston explained 18 of those calls were for the same string of incidents by one man.

“Telus and Shaw lines were cut. We worked closely with [them], and were able to identify a suspect,” Preston said.

“Unfortunately, [the suspect] suffers from mental illness. Currently, I will say positively he’s receiving treatment, so that’s good.”

KEREMEOS

In Keremeos, Cpl. Chad Parsons explained recent priorities have included education for the public about phone and online fraud schemes, which continue to proliferate particularly among seniors, and community relations.

Violent crime rose over all from 85 incidents in 2021 and 97 in 2022, many of which, Parsons explained, were due to a particular few families that the RCMP are working with to get the assistance they need.

Property crime went down slightly from 190 in 2021 to 193 in 2022. An emerging trend there, he said, is thefts of catalytic converters.

“So we're going around, we're collecting videos, we're trying to get better identification on on the license plate number to try to forward charges on them,” Parsons said.

OLIVER

In Oliver, crime has spiked significantly, particularly in recent months, mostly due to property incidents. Total calls for service went up from 3,162 in 2021 to 3,311 in 2022.

“We were just destroyed by break-and-enters with businesses on Main Street. We have one individual in jail, who we believe is responsible for 40 of the 45 break-and-enters that happened in those three months,” Wrigglesworth said.

“It just shows what what an individual can do not just to a small town, but to the whole Southeast District … Oliver alone brought the whole region's numbers up.”

In total, property crime calls rose from 453 in 2021 to 633 in 2022. Wrigglesworth said he and others in his detachment have been speaking closely with business owners to assure them police are working hard to address the issue, and listening to their concerns.

Violent crime rose from 233 to 277. In particular, assaults rose from 113 in 2021 to 160 in 2022, which Wrigglesworth attributes to Okanagan Correctional Centre, which was not at capacity curing COVID-19.

Priorities moving forward include traffic and road safety, with a focus this year on youth and youth drivers.

Sgt. Vatamaniuk added that Oliver overall is a priority for the regional detachment, and that the province will be providing funding for new officer positions to alleviate some of the strain that calls to the prison put on detachment members' time.

OSOYOOS

In Osoyoos, total calls went down from 2,631 in 2021 to 2,573 in 2022, with total violent crime up slightly from 72 to 85 and property crime in total down 269 to 203.

Detachment commander Sgt. Jason Bayda said that prolific offenders continue to be a major headache.

“We're dealing with the same couple people all the time,” Bayda said. “And whenever they leave someone else comes in to fill that void … but overall when we look at the community, it’s a safe community, with really good people there. It's unfortunate that only a few people can ruin it for the rest of us.”

A few recent wins Bayda highlighted were the discovery of a person new to town who was involved in identity and credit fraud, who Bayda expects to be in jail soon, and catching a well-known thief on video committing a crime.

PRINCETON

In Princeton, total calls are down from 2,259 in 2021 to 2,110 in 2022. Major initiatives for Sgt. Rob Hughes include targeted enforcement of criminals who are involved in property crime and drugs.

Violent crime calls in total went down from 132 in 2021 to 124 in 2022, and property crime in total went slightly up from 207 to 216.

Hughes also explained violent crime incidents tend to be people known to each other, and property crime incidents are the same group of criminals.

“It’s not people walking down the street in Princeton at two o'clock in the morning and getting mugged in the dark,” Hughes said.

“These are people that are well known to each other and a core group of people that are committing these offences against each other.”

CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

Sgt. Vatamaniuk took a moment to provide an update on a trend that has impacted communities in the entire region: Thefts of catalytic converters.

The RDOS itself was hit by such a theft just a few weeks ago.

“There's been an overwhelming consensus by investigators that there's two or three individuals that are involved and they don't reside in Pea sauce. They're actually coming out of other areas and preying on the circumstances here,” Vatamaniuk explained.

“But we are vigilant with our prolific offenders, especially those that have have committed this crime in the past just to see if they're the ones that are in fact committing these crimes.”

RCMP have also been reaching out to scrap dealers throughout the region, working in collaboration to identify people who bring converters to them.

“Unfortunately, there are scrap dealers that are outside of our area that aren't maybe as married to those protocols as we'd like,” Vatamaniuk said.

“But we do recognize the issue, we are working in collaboration with all the partners and hopefully, as the reports come in, those numbers will go down.”

Read the complete Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment 2022 Annual Report online here.