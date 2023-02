Photo: Casey Richardson

Work is due to get underway this weekend cleaning up the aftermath of a rockfall at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls.

In early January, a sudden slide left large boulders in the neighbourhood park, prompting its closure.

A subsequent geotechnical assessment showed no further imminent risk of falling rocks.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, crews will begin clean-up operations.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has asked visitors are asked to avoid the area.