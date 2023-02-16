Penticton Kiwanis Club to host information night

Photo: Kiwanis Club of Penticton

The Kiwanis Club of Penticton is looking for new members who want to join in their mission of improving life for children and youth in the community.

The club is hosting a membership information night on Thursday, March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tin Whistle Brewing.

At the event, meet current members and learn about current projects. The club has operated for 78 years in Penticton, and has been the force behind such community projects as:

The Kiwanis Walking Pier

Affordable Seniors Housing

Kiwanis Park

Books for Babies

Kiwanis Music Festival

Kiwanis Kid Readers

Events at the Penticton Safety Village

The club also provides bursaries to local students and supports youth clubs through donations.

The information night is free to attend and all are welcome. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Penticton, click here.